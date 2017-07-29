How I fought chronic fatigue syndrome through art

The disease affects 250,000 people in the UK, according to the ME Association. The charity said of Ms Farrow's experience: "It's great to hear that Jasmine has found a way of expressing herself through art. Those with severe ME often find themselves becoming isolated and almost invisible from society, especially those who are bedbound or housebound. Art can't take away the symptoms, but anything that helps sufferers find a voice can only be a good thing."