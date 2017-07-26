Norfolk Police rescue piglet with traffic cone
An on-the run piglet making a bid for freedom was halted in his tracks by police and taken back to its owner in a traffic cone.
The animal was spotted by officers on the loose running amok on a road in Hunstanton, Norfolk, on Monday night.
Once rounded up they had to find a way to transport the piglet, so chose to put it in a handy traffic cone, which proved to be a perfect fit.
Norfolk Police said the piglet was safely reunited with its owner.
King's Lynn Police tweeted: "Hunstanton officers rescued a piglet loose in the road earlier this evening. Now reunited with its family."