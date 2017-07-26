Norfolk

Norfolk Police rescue piglet with traffic cone

  • 26 July 2017
Piglet in traffic cone Image copyright @KingsLynnPolice
Image caption Police opted for this novel method of transporting the runaway piglet back to its owner

An on-the run piglet making a bid for freedom was halted in his tracks by police and taken back to its owner in a traffic cone.

The animal was spotted by officers on the loose running amok on a road in Hunstanton, Norfolk, on Monday night.

Once rounded up they had to find a way to transport the piglet, so chose to put it in a handy traffic cone, which proved to be a perfect fit.

Norfolk Police said the piglet was safely reunited with its owner.

King's Lynn Police‏ tweeted: "Hunstanton officers rescued a piglet loose in the road earlier this evening. Now reunited with its family."

