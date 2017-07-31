Norwich murder investigation started after 'sustained assault' on woman
A murder investigation is under way after the death of a woman whose body was found in Norwich.
Police said they were called to a property in Godric Place in the city at 14:30 BST on Saturday following reports of concern for the safety of a woman inside.
Officers found her body when they arrived. It is believed the woman had been subjected to a "sustained assault", Norfolk Police said.
Two men and a woman have been arrested.
Det Insp Neil Stewart said there were "a significant number of lines of enquiry", and that officers were doing house-to-house enquiries in the local area.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of the woman's death still needed further investigation, but that she appeared to have been the victim of an assault.