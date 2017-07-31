Norwich body find: Man charged with woman's murder

Image caption Norfolk Police officers were called to Godric Place in the city on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a home in Norwich.

Emergency crews were called to the property in Godric Place at 14:30 BST on Saturday after concern for the safety of Famaz Ali, 49. Officers found her body when they arrived.

Danny Robert Williams, 26, of Godric Place, Norwich, has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Another man who was arrested remains in custody while a woman has been released while inquiries continue.