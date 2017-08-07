East Harling Murder probe: Body found in wooded area

Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a man was found in East Harling at about 10:45 BST on Saturday

Police are working to establish how a man was murdered after a body was found in Norfolk woodland.

The discovery was made at about 10:45 BST on Saturday near the Fiveways Junction in East Harling.

A post mortem examination on Sunday found the victim appeared to have been seriously assaulted but could not establish the cause of death.

People are being asked to avoid the wooded area between East Harling and Shadwell while enquiries are ongoing.

Det Supt Katie Elliott said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish the sequence of events which led to this man's death."

Norfolk Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have further information.