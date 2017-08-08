East Harling murder Police step up presence in village

Image caption The body of a man was found in East Harling at about 10:45 BST on Saturday

Police have stepped up their presence in a village after an 83-year-old man was stabbed to death while out walking his two dogs.

The victim's body was found on Saturday near the Fiveways Junction in East Harling, Norfolk.

He died from multiple stab wounds to his neck and head, a post-mortem examination showed. The murder weapon has not yet been found.

Police said he was a father-of-two who lived three miles south of the village.

'Brutality'

Norfolk Police said the victim was "well-mannered, well-natured and well-liked". His two dogs were found near where his body was found.

The motive for the killing remains "unclear", said police.

Image copyright Google Image caption People are being asked to avoid the wooded area between East Harling and Shadwell

Norfolk Police has set up a mobile police station at the scene and a cordon remains in place.

Norfolk's County Policing Commander, Ch Supt Mike Fawcett, said: "I fully understand that residents will be shocked and concerned that a murder with this level of brutality can happen to an elderly man going about his daily business in our county.

"I would like to reassure the public that dedicated teams are investigating the incident whilst uniformed officers remain on scene and in the local area to provide a visible policing presence."

The man's body was found at about 10:45 BST on Saturday.