East Harling dog-walker death: Bins search for weapon

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of an 83-year-old dog walker have asked people living nearby to check their bins for a weapon.

The victim's body was found on Saturday near Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling in Norfolk.

He died from multiple stab wounds to his neck and head, a post-mortem examination showed. The murder weapon has not yet been found.

Police have yet to name the father-of-two who lived in a nearby village.

The victim was walking his two dogs in woodland when he was killed.

Image caption The victim's body was found on Saturday near Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling in Norfolk

A 9-year-old foxhound and a 13-year-old trail hound cross dog belonging to victim were recovered at the scene and are both safe and well.

Ch Supt Mike Fawcett addressed a press conference and asked residents in a five-mile (8km) radius of the scene to check their bins for "any weapons or anything unusual".

He also urged anyone in the area with CCTV or dash camera footage to contact Norfolk Police.

The victim was described as 5ft 7in (1.68m) with grey hair and glasses. He was wearing blue/grey trousers, a black T-shirt and brown shoes and drove a red Skoda Fabia car.

There was nothing to suggest anything was stolen from the victim, police said.