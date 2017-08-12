Africa bus destroyed in A11 Cambridge blaze replaced

Image caption A businessman stepped in to help a pub whose charity bus had been destroyed by fire

A double-decker bus has been donated to a pub to replace their vehicle that was destroyed in a fire.

The original bus was on its way to Norfolk when it was engulfed in flames on the A11 near Cambridge in July.

Eunice Jokrassett, landlady of The Crown, and other villagers in Smallburgh, Norfolk, had been fundraising for the bus since February.

It was to be turned into a library, and taken to Ms Jokrassett's home country, the Ivory Coast.

An anonymous businessman, who heard the £6,000 bus had gone up in flames, stepped in and donated a replacement vehicle.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The double-decker was completely destroyed by the blaze

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Three people were on board the bus when it burst into flames on a dual carriageway near Cambridge

The bus will be packed up with books and school equipment that had been collected by local people.

In September, it will begin its two-week journey to the Ivory Coast.

'Learn about England'

Once there, it will travel to schools in and around Abidjan.

"It's like an English resource centre, and will allow the children to learn about England, there are loads of books on board for children to learn the English language", said Ms Jokrassett.

In November, she and 20 people from Smallburgh will fly to the Ivory Coast to see the bus in use.

The original bus was destroyed after a blaze started in the engine compartment, the fire service said.