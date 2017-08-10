East Harling murder: Dog walker Peter Wrighton died from wounds to neck

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton's body was found in woodland close to East Harling at about 10:45 BST on Saturday

An 83-year-old dog walker who was "brutally" stabbed to death in woodland died from "incised wounds to the neck", an inquest has heard.

Peter Wrighton's body was found on Saturday near Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling in Norfolk.

He was repeatedly stabbed. The murder weapon has not yet been found.

An inquest into the death of Mr Wrighton, of The Moor, Banham, opened in Norwich and adjourned for a review on 14 December.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton, who lived in Banham, near Attleborough, leaves two children and a wife of 59 years

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "He left his home address to take his dogs for a walk.

"He was found unresponsive by a member of the public on a footway at Harling Woods.

"Paramedics attended and Mr Wrighton was pronounced dead at the scene."

A post-mortem examination recorded the medical cause of death as "incised wounds to the neck".

His body was formally identified by his wife Ann at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton was out walking his two dogs when he was killed

The hearing, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, was told Mr Wrighton was a retired BT engineer who was born in Tottenham, London.

No arrests have been made since Mr Wrighton's body was found by a member of the public.

Mr Wrighton's family and his wife of 59 years described him as "a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather".

He had a "kind nature" and had a "love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day", his family said.

Murder detectives are continuing to investigate his death and believe a member of the public could hold the key to finding his killer.

Ch Supt Mike Fawcett moved to reassure the public that detectives were following "several lines of inquiry" and police had received more than 100 calls.

Image caption Police are asking anyone who lives close to the murder scene to check their bins for a weapon

Image caption A police cordon remains in place at the scene