Giant pipes wash up on Winterton and Sea Pallling beaches

Image caption The plastic pipes washed up at Winterton and Sea Palling

Giant pipe segments have washed up on the coast of Norfolk.

The 8ft (2.4m) diameter plastic pipes, with the longest beached segment 1,574ft (480m) long, washed up at Winterton and Sea Palling.

They came loose as they were being tugged to Algeria in north Africa for a large project.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Other than their physical presence they pose no other danger of, or potential for pollution."

Image caption Guard ships have been allocated to monitor the 12 pipe segments

A spokesman added: "Two pipes have beached. There are 12 pipe segments.

"The remainder are either secured by vessels at sea or are otherwise anchored off the coast of central Norfolk awaiting processing.

"Guard ships are allocated to monitor the anchored pipes."