Police release CCTV images after Thorpe St Andrew rape
Police investigating the rape of a woman have released CCTV images showing potential witnesses.
The attack happened in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 1 July at some point between 21:45 and 22:00 BST.
Norfolk Police said the 30-year-old woman was raped on Yarmouth Road, between the Rushcutters pub and the junction of Thunder Lane, as she walked home.
Police said a "lot of progress" had been made but they want more witnesses.
Det Insp Neil Stewart said officers have identified other people seen walking in the area around the time of the assault.
He said: "We're over a month into this inquiry and while a lot of progress has been made, we would still be keen to identify people who were in the area that night or who use this route regularly."