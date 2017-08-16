Police release CCTV images after Thorpe St Andrew rape

Image copyright Noroflk Police Image caption Police want to trace more witnesses to the attack

Police investigating the rape of a woman have released CCTV images showing potential witnesses.

The attack happened in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 1 July at some point between 21:45 and 22:00 BST.

Norfolk Police said the 30-year-old woman was raped on Yarmouth Road, between the Rushcutters pub and the junction of Thunder Lane, as she walked home.

Police said a "lot of progress" had been made but they want more witnesses.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Police want to identify the two people seen on CCTV walking along Yarmouth Road, near to the fish and chip shop, towards Thorpe St Andrew

Det Insp Neil Stewart said officers have identified other people seen walking in the area around the time of the assault.

He said: "We're over a month into this inquiry and while a lot of progress has been made, we would still be keen to identify people who were in the area that night or who use this route regularly."

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption A man is seen on CCTV walking along Yarmouth Road with a rucksack over one shoulder and carrying an orange bag

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Officers want those who recognise themselves in the CCTV images to come forward