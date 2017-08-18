Morrisons Wymondham attack: Accused deny murder charge

Image caption Nick Rogers was airlifted to hospital from outside Morrisons supermarket in Wymondham

Two men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 26-year-old attacked inside a Norfolk supermarket.

Nick Singh, also known as Nick Rogers, was allegedly assaulted inside Morrisons at Wymondham on 17 July and died in hospital the following day.

Lee Monk, 19, and his uncle John Monk, 43, appeared via video link at Norwich Crown Court on Friday charged with his murder and an assault.

They denied charges and were remanded in custody for trial on 4 December.

The pair deny assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Leo Wardrop on 17 July.

Lee Monk, of Silfield Road, Wymondham, and John Monk, of Albini Way, Wymondham, sat together beside a prison officer on the video link from Norwich Prison.

Judge Stephen Holt moved the hearing to a larger courtroom to accommodate more than a dozen people in the public gallery.

Following Mr Rogers' death, his stepfather Andrew Steadman said in a written tribute: "Behind the typical young lad bravado, Nick was a warm and caring soul and would always help others where and when he could.

"His loss will leave a huge void in our lives."

Mr Rogers' mother, Sue Rogers, said: "Words cannot describe the overwhelming, gut-wrenching sadness and anger we are all feeling at the loss of Nicholas."