Cromer disorder: Pubs shut as seaside town 'in lockdown'

Image caption Cromer Pier said its Theatre Bar was closed on the advice of police

A seaside town was reportedly in "lockdown" on Saturday night as disorder forced pubs and bars in the resort to shut.

Venues in Cromer, Norfolk, said they had closed early due to "local events".

Cromer Pier posted on social media to say its theatre bar was closing "on the advice of police".

Norfolk Police said extra officers were on patrol "following reports of low-level disorder" but stressed that accounts of a stabbing were unfounded.

Residents said a group of people had been fighting in the town, which they described as "in lockdown".

'A difficult situation'

In a statement on its Facebook page, Cromer Pier said: "On advice from the police the Theatre Bar is closed to the public this evening as are all the other public houses in Cromer.

"Apologies for any inconvenience whilst we support our local police in bringing a difficult situation in the town under control."

The town's Red Lion hotel tweeted: "Please be aware the Red Lion is closing early this evening due to local events in the past 24 hours."

Another pub, The Wellington, tweeted: "We will not be opening our doors tomorrow. Hopefully normal service will resume on Monday."

Norfolk Police said extra officers were on patrol "to provide reassurance to the local community".

The force added: "We have additional resources in Cromer tonight following reports of low-level disorder earlier today.

"We are aware licensees of local pubs have taken the decision to close this evening."