'Predatory and calculating' child rapist jailed

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Gary Izatt pleaded guilty to 21 of the 26 offences he was charged with

A "predatory and calculating paedophile" has been jailed for a series of rapes on two girls under the age of 13.

Gary Izatt, of Icknield Way, Thetford, pleaded guilty to 21 offences, including nine counts of rape.

The offences took place over the course of four years after the 42-year-old "befriended his victims and abused them countless times", according to police.

He was jailed for 18 years custody at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Izatt was also put on extended licence for seven years and the sex offenders register for life.

The assaults began in June 2012 and continued until his arrest in August 2016, according to Norfolk Police.

Families' 'bravery'

He also admitted four counts of assault, four of taking indecent photographs of a child, three of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault by touching.

He pleaded not guilty to five other offences which the court ordered to remain on file.

Leading officer Det Con Steve Hunt said: "This has been a complex investigation into a predatory and calculating paedophile who has now been taken off the streets.

"I would also like to offer my thanks to the victims and their families for their bravery and unwavering support for the police whilst the case has unfolded.

"I hope this sentence will offer them some sort of closure and allow them to start taking steps to rebuild their lives after the terrible ordeal that they have been through."