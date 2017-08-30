Search for 'missing fisherman' in Norfolk Broads called off
The search for a fisherman feared missing on the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads has been called off after no-one was found.
A member of the public saw a man getting into a rowing boat on Monday, at about 20:30 BST, leaving his fishing gear behind at Cantley Moorings.
Police, the Broads Authority and the coastguard failed to locate the owner of the fishing equipment.
There are no reports of a missing person. Police seized the fishing gear.