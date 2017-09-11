Image caption The pub said no-one was injured in the fire

A 14th Century thatched roof coaching inn in Norfolk has been extensively damaged in a fire.

Crews were called to the Ingham Swan, near Stalham, just before 02:00 BST after being alerted by a neighbour in a nearby property .

Fire service spokesman John Baker said the fire was "fully developed" in the roof when they arrived at the pub, which also has accommodation.

The pub said no-one was was injured in the blaze.

At the height of the blaze, around 60 firefighters were at the scene, with six appliances from across north Norfolk.

Mr Baker said some of the thatched roof had fallen into the property and crews remained on site, damping down.

"We need to make sure there is no fire below so we will gradually go from one end to the other to minimise any fire spread," he said.

"Because of the direction of the wind, by the time crews got there it was too late to make an intervention as we would usually do."

The road has been closed while structural engineers assess the building.

An investigation will be held into the cause of the blaze.

Daniel Smith and business partner Gregory Adjemian took on the management of the Ingham Swan in 2010.

They purchased the freehold from Woodforde's Brewery three years later.

In 2016 Mr Smith appeared on BBC Two's Great British Menu, reaching the finals of his heat.