Mr Dodds and his unnamed female passenger died when the Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed near Wolferton on Monday

The pilot of the plane who died alongside a female passenger when it crashed on the Queen's Sandringham Estate has been named.

Nigel Dodds, 58, from Gateshead, was flying the Piper PA-28 aircraft when it came down near Wolferton on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

It is understood Mr Dodds was flying back from Menorca to Newcastle when the plane crashed in marshland.

The pilot and his passenger, in her 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating.

Tributes have been paid online to the pilot, who ran a business called Alpha Yankee Ltd, offering flights in the Piper plane.

One friend Richard Anthony Guyatt described Mr Dodds on social media as a "lovely man", with a "big smile" and "generous heart".

The passenger has yet to be named.

The plane will be examined in Farnborough

The village of Wolferton lies within the Sandringham Estate and is about seven miles (11km) north of King's Lynn, near the north Norfolk coast.

The wreckage of the blue and white plane was removed from just behind the sea wall on Tuesday evening and will be taken to the AAIB's centre at Farnborough for further examination.