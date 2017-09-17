Image caption The man was airflifted to hospital with head and arm injuries, said police.

A paraglider was seriously injured when he crashed into a hotel in the centre of a Norfolk coastal town.

The man hit the Wellington Hotel in Garden Street, just off Cromer's seafront, just before 13:15 BST.

He was airlifted to hospital and was said to have serious - but not life-threatening injuries - to his arm and head.

Minor damage was caused to the hotel building. No-one else was involved in the incident.