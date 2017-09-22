Cromer samurai sword accused admits affray
A man arrested by armed police while brandishing a samurai sword has admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon and affray.
Andrew Sinclair, 56, of Runton Road, Cromer, was arrested on 23 August at Runton Road, close to the junction with Cabbell Road.
Police, who days earlier had put the town in "lockdown", said Mr Sinclair was seen armed and "being aggressive".
The case at Norwich Crown Court was adjourned for sentencing on 13 October.