Image copyright Norfolk police Image caption Matthew Carter has been jailed after admitting child sex offences

A man who raped a two-year-old girl has been jailed for 11 and a half years.

Matthew Carter, 45, of Limassol Road, East Dereham, Norfolk, had admitted raping the child and making indecent images of children.

He was given a prison sentence and placed on the sex offenders register for life at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk Police said the sentencing showed it was "committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation" into similar crimes.

Det Con Natalie Riseborough said: "We have dedicated officers who are specially trained to undertake difficult and emotive investigations on a daily basis.

"We would urge anyone who has been abused or sexually assaulted to come forward, safe in the knowledge that Norfolk Constabulary, together with our partners within child protection, will provide help and support, and do all we can to identify, charge and bring those responsible before the courts."