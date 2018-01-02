Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Sophie Smith did not take her mobile phone when she vanished from her home close to Gorleston seafront in the early hours of Boxing Day

The search for a missing student who disappeared a week ago is being scaled back by police.

Sophie Smith, 21, walked out of her house in Gorleston, Norfolk, wearing just a pair of shorts and vest top at 03:00 GMT on Boxing Day.

Police have previously said the most likely scenario was that she had gone into the sea.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said it was "scaling back the search" as all lines of inquiry had been "exhausted".

Image caption Sophie Smith's stepsister Lauren Jayne Shaw helped search Great Yarmouth on Thursday

The University of East Anglia student had been treated for severe anxiety and depression before she disappeared from her home in Avondale Road, close to the seafront.

She was spotted on CCTV shortly afterwards heading towards the beach.

The police spokeswoman said: "All lines of inquiry, including the CCTV, have been investigated and nothing has come out.

"We have done all the inquiries we can in terms of the search".

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Norfolk artist Ruddy Muddy created an appeal for the missing student in mud

The police, coastguard, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue have scoured the area and miles of coastline.

Scores of volunteers, including Ms Smith's family, have also been involved in the effort and posters have been distributed.

The Find Sophie Smith Facebook group, which has 29,500 members, had organised search parties but put plans on hold for the next few days due to expected bad weather.

Air observation charity UK Civil Air Patrol carried out a search flight on New Year's Eve and said it planned to fly as often as it could over the next two weeks or until Ms Smith was found.

A £5,000 reward for her safe return has also been offered by a Gorleston building firm, while Norfolk artist Ruddy Muddy - who draws pictures in dirt of vehicles - has created an appeal poster on a van.