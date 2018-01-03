Norfolk

Fire at Fakenham North Norfolk District Council offices

  • 3 January 2018
Fire at North Norfolk District Council Image copyright North Norfolk DC
Image caption The blaze started at about 07:45 GMT

A fire at council offices in Norfolk may have been started deliberately, police have said.

The blaze at the North Norfolk District offices on Oak Street, Fakenham, started at about 07:45 GMT.

No injuries were reported. However, the building will remain closed until next week.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary said they were treating the fire, which started in an external bin store, as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Fakenham.

Responding to what happened on Twitter, North Norfolk District Council said its Department of Work and Pensions services "would not be available" while it continued to assess the damage caused.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites