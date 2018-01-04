Image caption Colman's Mustard has been made at the same factory in Norwich since 1858

Mustard maker Colman's is to leave its base in Norwich where the condiment has been made for 160 years.

Its owner Unilever shares the site in Carrow in the city with Britvic, which announced in October it was to close its factory there.

Colman's, which employs 113 people at its site in Norwich, will move its production to Burton-on-Trent and Germany.

The GMB union described the closure as "absolutely devastating news".

The union said 43 jobs would be transferred to the site in Burton, with 20 moving to a new facility opening in Norwich for milling mustard seeds.

Fears of a closure had been raised when Britvic announced it was leaving the shared site and transferring its production of Robinsons and Fruit Shoot to elsewhere in the UK.

Colman's, which has been making mustard at the site since 1858, became part of Unilever's Van Den Bergh Foods in 1995.

Unilever said it would "protect the historic link between Colman's and Norwich" by retaining the "historic mustard milling process" and other production in "a new state-of-the-art facility in the Norwich area".