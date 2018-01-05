Image copyright PA

Stephen Fry has lamented Norwich's loss of Colman's mustard, tweeting "leave our mustard in our Fine City".

The actor and writer reacted to the news that the condiment maker is leaving the city after 160 years.

"Take the Tower from London, the RSC from Stratford and the potteries from Stoke, but leave our mustard in the Fine City. A sad day. A sad day," he said.

Owner Unilever is to switch operations to Burton-on-Trent and Germany in 2019.

The move means the loss of at least 50 jobs. One hundred and thirteen people work at the factory, with 43 jobs being transferred to Burton and 20 being created at a new milling plant in Norwich.

Unilever has said this will protect the historic link between Colman's and Norwich and would retain "of Norwich" on its branding.

The GMB union described the closure as "absolutely devastating news".

Fears of a closure had been raised when Britvic, which shares the site in Carrow with Colman's, announced in October it was leaving and transferring its production of Robinsons and Fruit Shoot elsewhere in the UK.

Unilever said in a statement it recognised it would be "difficult news" for staff and the people of Norwich but added it was "committed to supporting" its employees.

The factory is due to close at the end of 2019.

Stephen Fry grew up in Norfolk, went to school in Norwich and is a former director of Norwich City Football Club.