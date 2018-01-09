Image copyright Mariam Issimdar Image caption Chris Fuller was killed instantly in the crash in Fincham, Norfolk

A driver who killed a man in a car crash has been spared jail because she has a terminal brain tumour.

Lucy Barham was driving along Swaffham Road in Fincham, Norfolk, when her car collided with Chris Fuller's vehicle, killing the 21-year-old instantly.

The 34-year-old told medics she had no recollection of the crash. Norwich Crown Court heard she had failed to tell the DVLA twice that she had been experiencing seizures.

She was given a suspended sentence.

Mr Fuller from Three Holes in Wisbech had been out with friends and had drunk one beer before starting his journey home in 8 September, 2016.

Jail 'good to no-one'

Judge Stephen Holt described him as a "very responsible driver" who was "driving his pride and joy" when the crash happened on a bend in the road.

He said the cause of the crash had not been ascertained as Barham had no memory of it but it "appeared" she was on "the other side of the road" when it happened.

Barham, a single parent from Downham Market, had denied dangerous driving had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

At sentencing, the court heard her driving license had been revoked once before as a result of medical conditions and she had failed to tell the DVLA about her seizures when renewing her licence on two further occasions.

Judge Holt said a custodial sentence would be "good to no-one" after revealing the mother-of-one had a malignant cancerous brain tumour with "no further treatment possible" and that "nobody knows the time left to you".

He sentenced her to 20 weeks. suspended for 18 months.

Referring to Mr Fuller's family, the judge added he was "only too aware that people never get over this sort of tragedy".