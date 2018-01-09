Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Billy Hines (left), Kyle Warren (centre) and Dominic O'Neill (right) were killed when a Ford Ka car crashed into trees

A teenage driver killed in a crash which claimed the lives of his two friends was driving too fast and had drugs in his system, an inquest heard.

Kyle Warren, 17, Billy Hines, 16, and Dominic O'Neill, 18, were killed on 5 April.

The black Ford Ka, driven by Mr Warren, crashed into trees near Pulham Market, Norfolk, at about 23:50.

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded the trio died as the result of a road traffic collision.

She said she had no evidence that cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) taken by Mr Warren had contributed to the incident itself.

The inquest in Norwich heard the car caught on fire on Tivetshall Road and became "engulfed" in flames.

The three friends died from multiple injuries and had to be identified by dental records.

Image caption Flowers and cards were left at the scene of the crash in Tivetshall Road, near Pulham Market

Mr Warren, a farmhand from Harleston, Norfolk, was a stock car racing enthusiast had been competing for years but had only passed his driving test a fortnight before the crash, the inquest was told.

Ms Blake said police believe the car was "going too fast for the curve".

None of the trio tested positive for alcohol but Mr Warren had cocaine and MDMA in his bloodstream, the coroner added.

A police report determined the most likely cause of the collision was "excess speed, lack of experience and the manner of driving combined with the possibility Mr Warren's ability to drive was impaired by the cocaine and MDMA he had consumed".

Mr O'Neill, who was unemployed, lived in Pulham Market and Mr Hines, a student, lived in Magpie Green near Wortham, Suffolk.