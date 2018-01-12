Norfolk

Burning bonfire moved on trailer in Thetford

  • 12 January 2018
Trailer with a bonfire on the back Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption The trailer was stopped near Thetford in Norfolk

A motorist was pulled over by police for moving a burning bonfire on the back of a trailer.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing tweeted that eight tonnes of an unspecified material was aboard the trailer, spotted in the Thetford area.

The driver was taking the bonfire to a rubbish pit but had not extinguished it correctly, police said.

A force spokesman said "the risks to road users should have been obvious".

Police said the driver from Cambridgeshire was stopped on Mundford Road at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday.

The force said: "With nothing stopping the hot embers, or burning items from falling from the trailer, the risks to road users should have been obvious."

A decision will be made as to what action will be taken against the motorist, it said.

