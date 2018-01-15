Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The driver was reported for excess speed, using an incorrectly registered vehicle and no MOT

A driver has said he hit speeds of up to 90mph because he was in a hurry to change his one-year-old's nappy.

As first reported by the Eastern Daily Press, a police motorcyclist spotted the vehicle on the 70mph-limit A47 near Norwich on Sunday night.

The male Vauxhall Astra driver in his 30s was driving his wife and child and told the officer they were in a rush to get home for a fresh nappy.

He was reported for excess speed and two other offences.

"Speeding incidents like this are all too common, even if the excuse the driver gave is not," PC Mark Carter from Norfolk Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team said.

"Although police officers appreciate the life stresses we all experience... we would like to remind road users to consider their, and others', safety at all times.

"Speed limits are exactly that, a maximum limit."

A decision will now be made by the traffic justice unit as to level of prosecution.