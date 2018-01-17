Norfolk

Terrorism funding suspect arrested in Norwich

  • 17 January 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of entering a terrorist-funding arrangement.

The 40-year-old was arrested at an address in Norwich on Wednesday as part of an inquiry into suspected funding of terrorism.

He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, the Met Police said.

Officers have carried out searches at three addresses in the Norwich area, which are now complete

Police said inquiries are continuing.

