Image caption The storm saw trees, such as this one in Newmarket Road, Norwich, blown down, causing major problems for motorists and rail services

About 26,000 homes in Norfolk are without power after severe gales blew across the East of England.

Gusts of up to 83mph (134km/h) saw trees blown over, causing problems for motorists and disrupting rail services.

Norfolk police urged people to consider whether their journey was absolutely necessary.

Power cuts and wind damage also led to the closure of 29 schools across Norfolk, with the county council urging parents to consult its website.

The storm struck in the early hours of the morning.

At its peak 32,000 homes in Norfolk were without power, but that figure has since fallen to 26,000.

UK Power Networks is also currently on the scene at Lenwade where a power cable has come down near the Dinosaur Adventure Park.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption East of England battered by high winds

Image copyright UK Power Networks Image caption UK Power Networks engineers are out trying to restore power to thousands of homes

All roads are closed in the area.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Please treat low or fallen power lines as live, keep clear, ring our free emergency power cut helpline 105 or 0800 31 63 105.

Image caption A tree blew down in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

"Our engineers are working hard to make repairs."

Train operator Greater Anglia said there was major disruption to the Norwich to London railway line and other rail services across the county.

"This is one of the most severe incidents we've seen in a number of years... it is very tough when you get this kind of weather," said Jonathan Denby of the company.

Norfolk police's control room has taken more than 300 emergency calls specifically related to the strong winds since 05:00 GMT.