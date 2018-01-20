Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The lorry jack-knifed on the A47 Acle Straight

A major road in Norfolk is to remain closed for much of the day after a lorry jack-knifed.

Norfolk Police closed the A47 Acle Straight, between Great Yarmouth and Acle, in both directions after the incident happened at about 08:20 GMT.

The force said the "complex" recovery of the vehicle was likely to take until at least 18:00.

It said diversion routes have been put in place and thanked motorists for their patience.