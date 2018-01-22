A "theory" that a man was "so pent up" after an alleged sex attack that he went on to commit rape "does not work", a jury was told.

Jake Killick, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting three women and raping another in Norwich on 30 March.

Norwich Crown Court heard he sought to "impose his sexual will" on women.

Matthew McNiff, defending, said the prosecution "skated over evidence" and Mr Killick's alleged rape victim was not the next woman he encountered.

'Out of control'

"[They say] Mr Killick was so pent up, so sexually aroused that she [alleged victim] was raped.

"If he was marauding, if he was so out of control, according to that theory, the next woman (he met) would be his next victim.

But according to Mr McNiff this did not happen.

He also told the court that some of the forensic evidence presented to the jury was not conclusive.

'Fight for survival'

Mr Killick's DNA had been found on the alleged rape victim but, Mr McNiff argued, she had kissed him back and "righted herself" during sex in an alleyway.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Chris Paxton said the woman, who had been a virgin, had told Mr Killick that she had "enjoyed" the sex in what had been a "fight for survival". Mr Killick had allegedly threatened to murder her if she did not comply.

"Do you think it was part of her plan to meet this stranger on the way to work and have sex?" Mr Paxton asked the jury.

He added that Mr Killick - who chose not to give evidence - had earlier told a man in the street that he was "scared of what I might do".

Woman dragged

Mr Killick denies 16 charges including rape, sexual assault and robbery.

The jury was told the attacks began at 04:20 BST on Riverside Road, when the accused is said to have tried to drag a woman into a side street, sexually assaulting her in the process.

He then allegedly repeatedly raped the 18-year-old woman after grabbing her near Chapelfield Gardens at 06:00 BST.

He is accused of going on to assault a 16-year-old student in the St Stephens Road underpass, but she is said to have fought back.

Mr Killick, of no fixed address, is also alleged to have raped a woman in Thetford in January.

The trial continues.