Norfolk

Natalie Pearman 1992 murder: 'Persons of interest' ruled out

  • 28 January 2018
Natalie Pearman Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption Natalie Pearman was found suffocated in a lay-by

Police investigating the murder of a teenager more than 25 years ago have ruled out five new "persons of interest" after negative DNA tests.

Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992.

DNA recovered from the scene could hold the key to solving the case, Norfolk Police believe.

Five men identified after a fresh appeal last year have now been ruled out as suspects.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Image copyright Norfolk Police
Image caption A lorry driver found Natalie's body at Ringland Road

Natalie's body was found at 03:50 GMT by a lorry driver en-route to work. She was last seen alive in Rouen Road, Norwich, at 01:15.

Post-mortem tests found Natalie, who had been working as a prostitute, had been suffocated and police said there were signs of sexual activity shortly before her death.

Police have DNA-profiled nearly 700 men and interviewed more than 4,000 people in the case.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites