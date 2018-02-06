Image copyright Niall Ray Image caption Eyewitness Niall Ray said a pillar of smoke could be seen for miles ahead as he approached the A11 landmark

More than 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze that has broken out at a hotel and pub on the A11 in Norfolk.

Fourteen fire engines have been at Breckland Lodge in Attleborough after the alarm was raised at 09:20 GMT.

A pillar of smoke can be seen for miles, with pictures posted on social media showing thick black smoke rising from the building.

Paul Seaman, from Norfolk fire service, said he believed crews would be at the scene for a number of hours.

It is not yet known how the blaze started and no details of any casualties have been released by the ambulance service.

The site of Breckland Lodge consists of a hotel, pub, restaurant and coffee lounge in separate buildings.

Image caption Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said road closures would be in place for several hours

Image caption More than 70 firefighters have been tackling the blaze

Its management has posted on Facebook that it has a "large fire in the restaurant and bar, which is being tackled by an army of firefighters".

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had spread to the roof.

Incident commander Mr Seaman said: "Unfortunately, Breckland Lodge will be closed for some time.

"It is a tragic loss for the area and hopefully we will see it being rebuilt for the future."

Some minor road diversions are in place in the area.

Eyewitness Niall Ray, 21, from Horsford, near Norwich, photographed the scene from his passenger seat.

"You could see the smoke for miles ahead," he said.