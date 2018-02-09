Image copyright Google Image caption The police's public enquiry office at Cromer is one of seven that are closing

Seven of Norfolk Police's Public Enquiry Offices (PEOs) are due to close by the end of March as part of £10m in cuts needed to balance the budget.

PEOs in Hunstanton, Downham Market, Thetford, Dereham, Fakenham, Cromer and North Walsham are closing.

Norfolk Police said the decision followed an extensive review of the service and the savings needed by 2020.

A spokesman said a review into how frequently members of the public visit the PEOs found a drop in use.

The plan will help the force save £320,000 worth of savings. Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Norwich (Bethel Street) PEOs will remain open.

Police will hold "engagement surgeries" on a regular basis across the county.

Norfolk Police said 26 posts were put at risk by the closures, but that it aimed to keep redundancies to a minimum.

Deputy Chief Constable Nick Dean said: "Traditionally, our PEOs have provided a key contact point for our communities.

"However, the vast majority of people now prefer to contact us by telephone or online."