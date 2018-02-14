Image copyright Welcome Wheels Norwich Image caption Refugees in Norwich are being given free bikes

A bicycle recycling project has been set up to help provide refugees in Norwich with free bikes.

Bicycle Links, a shop and community interest company in King's Street, says giving the cycles away will help people in their daily lives.

Along with other partners it hopes to make bikes available to the 150 asylum seekers it says live in the city.

It has set up a crowdfunding site to help pay for new bikes, maintenance and equipment.

Donated cycles are also being accepted and repaired before being given away as part of the Welcome Wheels: Bikes for Refugees in Norwich project.