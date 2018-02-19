Image caption Damage was caused in the away fans area, police said

Twelve people were arrested and part of Carrow Road was damaged during the East Anglian derby between Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

Sunday's 1-1 draw saw some Ipswich fans removed while others missed the kick-off after an incident which left electrics damaged in the away fans area inside the stand.

Stewards were forced to clear the area and police are appealing for witnesses.

Nearly 2,000 Ipswich fans travelled to the city for the midday kick-off.

Image caption Light fittings were pulled down by supporters in the area inside the stand being used by Ipswich fans

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage offences, three on suspicion of assault and two on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Image caption Police arrested twelve people before and during the game

But despite the trouble Norfolk Police said there was a "good spirit" between both sets of fans.

Supt Dave Marshall said: "A number of fans were given direction-to-leave notices as a result of their behaviour which was enough to cause concern for officers who took this reactive measure in a bid to prevent disorder."