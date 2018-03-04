Image caption The hospital has previously put up signs when experiencing pressure on its services

A hospital in Norfolk says its accident and emergency (A&E) unit is under "extreme pressure" now temperatures are starting to rise.

Snow has been covering coastal areas of East Anglia where the James Paget Hospital at Gorleston is situated.

Its director of nursing Julia Hunt says a "torrent" of patients has now hit them because of the thaw.

She urged people to stay away from the site unless it was a genuine emergency - or visit their GP instead.

'Go to supermarket'

"The snow is thawing fast and the emergency department is very busy and under extreme pressure," said Ms Hunt.

"Support is needed from the public to think before they come to hospital.

"We ask them to please think if they are facing a real emergency and if an ambulance is the only way they can get to hospital.

"Or ask themselves can this illness that has been troubling them for days or weeks be reviewed by my GP tomorrow?

"Also, can a pharmacist in a local supermarket advise them?

"In this way some of the pressure could be lifted from hospital and ambulance emergency services."