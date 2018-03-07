Image caption The beach has been washed away to reveal clay at Somerton Holmes, between Winterton-on-Sea and Horsey in Norfolk

Beaches along the east of England coastline have been stripped of sand by recent storms.

Stretches of beach have been swept clean, revealing the clay beneath in some areas, including Somerton Holmes between Winterton and Horsey, Norfolk.

At Winterton warning signs have also been put up after severe weather caused defences to tumble away from the dunes, leaving cliffs of sand.

But the Environment Agency said it expected beaches to "fully recover".

Image caption Lumps of clay appeared after the recent spate of harsh weather at Somerton Holmes

Image copyright Mike Page Image caption Battered sea defences have tumbled out of position at Winterton

Staff have been inspecting the coastline along Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex and said "no major damage" to sea defences was spotted.

The agency said the prolonged easterly winds over the last few days had caused some beaches to lose height, which was normal given the weather.

A spokeswoman said: "Now wind directions have reverted back to more normal conditions, we would expect the beaches to fully recover over the coming months."

Winterton Parish Council chairman Eric Lund said the damage to the beach and sea defences had been "devastating".

"The only good point is we have been assured by all the agencies that there is no immediate threat to the village," he said.

"It is so surprising. We have had no problems for 12 years or so and the coastal erosion committee was dissolved and then suddenly overnight we got this."

Aerial photos taken of Lowestoft beach in Suffolk on Tuesday also showed wide swathes of beach with little sand.