Image copyright Guildhall School of Dance Image caption The Guildhall School of Dancing needs new studios to attract more pupils and boost training for people who want to teach

A city dance school founded in the thick of World War Two is looking for a new home to remain open and expand.

The Guildhall School of Dancing, founded by Beryl Manthorp, 97, opened in Norwich in 1940.

Just after opening, as soldiers came back from Dunkirk, Miss Manthorp was recruited to Army service and it shut.

She proved a stubborn fighter and by 1943 it had reopened. Now with 185 pupils it needs modern studios and facilities, principal Cesca Waite said.

For nearly 80 years the Guildhall has brought dance to thousands of children.

Image copyright Guildhall School of Dance Image caption After the war the school put on a fundraising show for St Thomas's Church in Earlham, using all their ingenuity to create the costumes

Miss Manthorp said: "Children of city leaders and workers like postmen have come to the school over the years.

"We kept fees down and helped talented young people get bursaries and grants."

During World War Two, surplus parachutes were used to make costumes when clothing materials were rationed.

When fuel was rationed, Miss Manthorp made woollen tights so children would not damage muscles when dancing in the cold.

Image copyright Guildhall School of Dance Image caption Young people put on regular shows to display their ballet skills and raise money for wartime and post-war charities

The school flourished with some of the pupils taking up dancing as performers or teachers.

Miss Manthorp, who retired when Mrs Waite took over in 1997, still holds weekly classes for adults as she approaches 100, but does not take part herself.

Image caption Beryl Manthorp, always known as Miss, wrote a definitive book for teaching small children called Towards Ballet and has built an archive to chronicle the school's history

The school has been at its current Newmarket Road site since 1956, but its lease expires in 2020.

For several years the building has deteriorated and the need for space where dancers of different ages can learn new styles has increased, said Mrs Waite.

Image copyright Guildhall school of Dance Image caption Senior dancers performing routines also used in examinations set by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance

Image caption School principal Cesca Waite has ambitious plans for the school, but needs to find new premises urgently

The school is looking for a site suitable for conversion into studios, offices, examination space and changing facilities, but the search has been difficult.

A number of properties have been looked at but have not fitted the budget, or lacked room for development or parking. It is appealing to those who may have suitable space to get in touch.