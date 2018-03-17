Norwich dance school established in 1940 seeks new home
A city dance school founded in the thick of World War Two is looking for a new home to remain open and expand.
The Guildhall School of Dancing, founded by Beryl Manthorp, 97, opened in Norwich in 1940.
Just after opening, as soldiers came back from Dunkirk, Miss Manthorp was recruited to Army service and it shut.
She proved a stubborn fighter and by 1943 it had reopened. Now with 185 pupils it needs modern studios and facilities, principal Cesca Waite said.
For nearly 80 years the Guildhall has brought dance to thousands of children.
Miss Manthorp said: "Children of city leaders and workers like postmen have come to the school over the years.
"We kept fees down and helped talented young people get bursaries and grants."
During World War Two, surplus parachutes were used to make costumes when clothing materials were rationed.
When fuel was rationed, Miss Manthorp made woollen tights so children would not damage muscles when dancing in the cold.
The school flourished with some of the pupils taking up dancing as performers or teachers.
Miss Manthorp, who retired when Mrs Waite took over in 1997, still holds weekly classes for adults as she approaches 100, but does not take part herself.
The school has been at its current Newmarket Road site since 1956, but its lease expires in 2020.
For several years the building has deteriorated and the need for space where dancers of different ages can learn new styles has increased, said Mrs Waite.
The school is looking for a site suitable for conversion into studios, offices, examination space and changing facilities, but the search has been difficult.
A number of properties have been looked at but have not fitted the budget, or lacked room for development or parking. It is appealing to those who may have suitable space to get in touch.