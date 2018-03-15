Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption County council leader Cliff Jordan said he was "hacked-off" with Norfolk MPs not doing enough for the county

A Conservative council leader launched into a tirade of criticism in a radio interview against MPs in Norfolk, saying they needed to "up their game".

Cliff Jordan, of Norfolk County Council, said he was "hacked-off" with some MPs "talking the county down".

The county has seven Conservative MPs, one Labour and one Liberal Democrat.

Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis said he had sympathy with Mr Jordan. Norwich North Tory MP Chloe Smith said she worked closely with the council.

In a BBC Radio Norfolk interview, Mr Jordan said: "Our MPs cost us a lot of money and they need to earn their corn."

He accused them of "knocking Norfolk for too long".

He said he had only met Conservative party chairman and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis once and described Ms Smith as "very good" but "very difficult to get hold of".

"[She's] a very busy lady so I set her to one side," Mr Jordan said.

Image copyright BBC/Conservative Party/Reuters/GettyImages Image caption Many MPs were criticised by Mr Jordan during a live radio interview about the possibility of a unitary authority in Norfolk

He had praise for Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman, who he labelled "brilliant" and "top of his game".

He was similarly happy with Mr Freeman's fellow Conservatives, Keith Simpson (Broadland) and Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk).

But the other MPs are "also rans" and "might as well not be there", he said.

Referring to Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk), he said: "I'm just charred off with the way she runs Norfolk down."

He said Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk, was "into housing and that sort of stuff" and that he had not really needed to call on him for much.

The county has one Liberal Democrat MP former health minister, Norman Lamb, who Mr Jordan said "criticises incessantly".

Analysis by Andrew Sinclair, BBC Look East Political Correspondent

The reaction of Conservatives in Norfolk to Mr Jordan's interview has been one of incredulity.

MPs and their staff insist that they work hard for Norfolk and cite examples like getting the A11 dualled, saving RAF Marham and fighting for the A47 upgrade.

While Conservative councillors are furious that internal party tensions have spilled into public, just as campaigning in the local elections is getting under way.

There is a lot of anger with Mr Jordan.

But Mr Jordan is sticking to his guns. He is Norfolk man who is proud of his county and wants to do the best for it and he genuinely believes that Norfolk's MPs are not pulling their weight.

He said he had never met Norwich South's MP Clive Lewis, who had "never been near the county [council] at all" and that the MP had never asked to meet him.

In a statement, Ms Smith said "I work very closely with the county council on a range of issues to support my constituents".

Mr Lewis said he was sympathetic to Mr Jordan's views but insisted he had met with the council leader.

"I do feel for him. I understand why he is probably a little bit upset about some of the MPs who are going around now in Parliament ensuring austerity continues," he said.

"But please don't shoot the one person that's trying to support the county council getting the resources that it badly needs."

Ms Truss said: 'I believe there are too many layers of local government and the west of the county loses out.

"I have said publicly that in order to deliver better services for Norfolk residents, improve efficiency and accountability, that there should be two unitary authorities in the county, east and west."

Mr Lamb said of Mr Jordan's comments: "Norfolk deserves better."

"The idea that we're not earning our keep really is complete nonsense," Sir Henry said, adding he regularly saw councillors or met with senior officials in Norwich, including Mr Jordan.

The BBC has asked all Norfolk's MPs to comment.