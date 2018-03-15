Image caption A witness said the noise of the sinkhole opening up made him jump out of his skin

A city road closed after a car became stuck in a large hole will stay shut for several days.

Police said the "sinkhole" appeared on Rouen Road in Norwich at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Sarah Larter, 39, said her partner was parking the car when its front wheel suddenly dropped into the hole.

The hole was caused by a damaged water pipe and Anglian Water, which had hoped to repair it this week, said it would now take until Tuesday.

Image copyright Lorna Marsh Image caption The red Citroen Picasso got stuck in a "sinkhole" on Rouen Road in Norwich