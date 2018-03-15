Norwich sink hole closes road 'to take days'
- 15 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A city road closed after a car became stuck in a large hole will stay shut for several days.
Police said the "sinkhole" appeared on Rouen Road in Norwich at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Sarah Larter, 39, said her partner was parking the car when its front wheel suddenly dropped into the hole.
The hole was caused by a damaged water pipe and Anglian Water, which had hoped to repair it this week, said it would now take until Tuesday.