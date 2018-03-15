Norfolk

Norwich sink hole closes road 'to take days'

  • 15 March 2018
Image caption A witness said the noise of the sinkhole opening up made him jump out of his skin

A city road closed after a car became stuck in a large hole will stay shut for several days.

Police said the "sinkhole" appeared on Rouen Road in Norwich at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Sarah Larter, 39, said her partner was parking the car when its front wheel suddenly dropped into the hole.

The hole was caused by a damaged water pipe and Anglian Water, which had hoped to repair it this week, said it would now take until Tuesday.

Image caption The red Citroen Picasso got stuck in a "sinkhole" on Rouen Road in Norwich
Image caption Anglian Water initially hoped it could fix the road by the weekend

