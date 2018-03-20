Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died at the scene on Colney Lane by Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A pedestrian died when he was hit by a bus in Norwich.

The man in his 70s died at the scene on Colney Lane by the junction of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the force was called at about 16:00 GMT on Monday and the road was closed for several hours.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, "particularly anyone who saw the manner of the vehicle and/or pedestrian prior to the incident".