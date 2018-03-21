Image caption More damage to the stricken houses at Hemsby could be seen earlier - with residents' furniture strewn across the eroded dunes

Houses left teetering on the edge of a cliff when sand dunes below were washed away during storms will be demolished before Easter, a council says.

Residents were forced to leave the 13 bungalows on The Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk, after they became unsafe.

The wooden chalets started to collapse on to the beach on Tuesday and it is feared they will fall down completely.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's leader said now the bad weather had subsided they could be dismantled.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed 15 people had been left homeless when the properties collapsed.

Graham Plant said the properties would be removed by the council so they do not become a hazard at the popular tourist beach.

Image caption Floorboards have completely disappeared from the bottom of some of the 13 wooden chalets

Image caption A toilet tumbled down the sandy cliff from one property after metres of dunes were washed away by strong winds and high tides over recent days

"They are still very precariously hanging onto the edge of that cliff," he said.

"We have got Easter coming up so we have to get those houses moved as quickly as possible."

Mr Plant said the homes' wooden construction meant heavy demolition equipment was not required.

He said he expected workers to knock down the bungalows by the end of next week.

"They have to work out how to move those chalets backwards, which, I presume, will demolish them in the process and then pick up the debris," he said.

"Those houses now represent an environmental danger to the sea and that area so we want to get them demolished."

Image caption Eight of the 13 affected bungalows on The Marrams were people's permanent homes

Image caption Electricity and water supplies were turned off to the properties

Eight of the 13 bungalows were permanent homes for 15 people and the borough council has been arranging emergency accommodation.

The houses were evacuated at the weekend, and residents have since watched parts of their homes collapse onto the beach.

Earlier, more damage to the houses could be seen - with chairs, toilets and scraps of timber scattered across the dunes.

