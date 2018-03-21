Hemsby cliff-top homes to be 'demolished'
Houses left teetering on the edge of a cliff when sand dunes below were washed away during storms will be demolished before Easter, a council says.
Residents were forced to leave the 13 bungalows on The Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk, after they became unsafe.
The wooden chalets started to collapse on to the beach on Tuesday and it is feared they will fall down completely.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's leader said now the bad weather had subsided they could be dismantled.
On Tuesday, it was confirmed 15 people had been left homeless when the properties collapsed.
Graham Plant said the properties would be removed by the council so they do not become a hazard at the popular tourist beach.
"They are still very precariously hanging onto the edge of that cliff," he said.
"We have got Easter coming up so we have to get those houses moved as quickly as possible."
Mr Plant said the homes' wooden construction meant heavy demolition equipment was not required.
He said he expected workers to knock down the bungalows by the end of next week.
"They have to work out how to move those chalets backwards, which, I presume, will demolish them in the process and then pick up the debris," he said.
"Those houses now represent an environmental danger to the sea and that area so we want to get them demolished."
Eight of the 13 bungalows were permanent homes for 15 people and the borough council has been arranging emergency accommodation.
The houses were evacuated at the weekend, and residents have since watched parts of their homes collapse onto the beach.
Earlier, more damage to the houses could be seen - with chairs, toilets and scraps of timber scattered across the dunes.
.