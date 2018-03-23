Fire crews deal with 'hazardous substance' in Whimpwell Green
- 23 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The fire service has been dealing with a "hazardous substance" near the Norfolk coast.
Four crews plus the Environmental Protection Unit were called to Whimpwell Green, near Happisburgh, just before 03:00 GMT.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was a "low level" substance which posed "no harm to the public" and it had made the area safe.
It is being removed by waste contractors.