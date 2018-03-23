Image caption Demolition has begun at the site where eight other properties are also at risk of collapse

The demolition has begun of five homes at risk of falling into the sea after storms battered the Norfolk coast.

The chalets have been teetering on the edge of the clifftop, in Hemsby, since last Saturday, forcing the evacuation of 15 residents.

The beach below the chalets has been sealed off while the work is done.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which has contracted a demolition company, said it expected the work to be completed before Easter.

Eight other properties also at significant risk of falling down the cliffs after the storm are being monitored, the council said.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, who previously lived in Hemsby for 10 years, has visited the site.

He had said the private landowner of The Marrams, where the chalets are sited, needed to become more involved in helping develop a coastal defence plan with the local authority.

The council said the cost of demolition would be discussed with insurance companies and a claim would be made to the government for funding.

On Monday, surplus sand will be transported from North Beach, Great Yarmouth, to fill the gap between the beach and the lifeboat shed.

At the scene

Andrew Turner, BBC Radio Norfolk

A week ago, everyone in Hemsby thought they had got through the Beast from the East - but then strong easterly winds came along on Saturday.

Coastal engineer Bernard Harris said the sandbanks off Winterton and Hemsby and the "Hemsby hole" - a 98ft (30m) deep depression offshore, allows the waves to build up and hammer this coast.

I think they have lost 20ft (6m) to 30ft (9m) of sandy defences in a couple of days, which has put 13 houses on the edge, with five or six now over-hanging.

The houses will be dismantled and pulled away from the cliff edge so they do not cause a hazard in the fall or an environmental disaster as they are washed away on the tides.

Image caption Demolition teams arrived early on Friday to assess the site

Image caption The demolition team will dismantle one chalet at a time by pulling them in land

Image caption Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, spoke to reporters at Hemsby earlier