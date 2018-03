Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was using a walking frame when he was pushed from a bus parked at Station Approach in Sheringham, police said

A man who was using a walking frame has head and back injuries after being pushed off a parked bus and falling to the ground.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was on board the vehicle at Station Approach, Sheringham on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT.

Norfolk Police said he fell onto the pavement and needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Officers want anyone who may have spotted the assault on the Sheringham to Cromer bus to contact them.