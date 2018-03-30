Image caption A religious icon was removed and this picture was left in its place at the church altar

A teenager has been arrested after satanic images were left at the altar of a Catholic church.

The incident at St Mary's church, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Tuesday, was caught on CCTV.

Footage showed a man lighting small fires before attempting to burn a sacred icon he took off the altar and put a picture of a satanic figure in its place.

A 17-year-old is in custody and is due to be questioned, Norfolk Police said.

It previously said it was investigating the incident as a religiously-motivated hate crime.