Teen bailed over 'satanist' attack on Great Yarmouth church
A teenager arrested after a satanic image was left at the altar of a church has been released on bail.
Fires were also lit inside St Mary's Catholic church, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Tuesday.
CCTV footage showed a man lighting the fires before trying to burn a sacred icon from the altar and replacing it with a picture of a satanic figure.
A 17-year-old arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage has been bailed until 18 April.