Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened on the A143 near the Hollow Way Hill junction

A popular amateur footballer who died when his BMW car hit a tree had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, an inquest has heard.

Aiden Lowe, 23, of Glebe View, Gillingham, near Beccles, suffered traumatic head injuries in the crash at about 23:45 GMT on 10 September.

Mr Lowe had been out drinking with friends in Beccles during the day, the inquest in Norwich heard.

The single-car crash happened on the A143 near the Hollow Way Hill junction.

In a statement read to the coroner's court, Mr Lowe's friend Teddy Mattocks said they had been to several bars in Beccles on the day of the collision and he had seen him drink about five to six pints.

'Credit to family'

He said Mr Lowe, who worked as a printer in Bungay and played for Bungay Town Football Club, was a good driver and his car was in a good condition.

Motorist Lisa Williams said she was driving on the A143 that night and was overtaken by a white BMW at about 11:45 GMT travelling at about 100mph (170km/h).

Pc Paul McKay, of Norfolk Police, said in a statement: "Analysis of the blood showed he (Mr Lowe) was over twice the legal drink drive limit. It looks to have been a significant factor in his failure to keep control of the vehicle."

He said "excessive speed" was also likely to have been a factor.

The court heard that an internal system in the BMW alerted the police to the crash.

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded that Mr Lowe had died as a result of a road traffic accident.

Jon Fuller, the chairman of Bungay Town FC, said at the time of Mr Lowe's death: "Aiden had been a valued member of Bungay Town FC in recent years. He was a very good player, one who always gave 100%. Aiden was a fine young man and a credit to his family."